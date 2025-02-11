Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lifted by Catawba River Capital

Catawba River Capital lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.8% of Catawba River Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Catawba River Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $203.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

