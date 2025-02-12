Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 35,529 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,664 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after buying an additional 3,286,917 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

