Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Releases Earnings Results

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BMBN stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Benchmark Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Benchmark Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

