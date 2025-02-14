American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-5.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

AEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. 891,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

