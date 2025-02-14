Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19, Zacks reports.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 13.1 %
BNTC stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,499. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.
Insider Transactions at Benitec Biopharma
In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,971.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,981,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,639,340.50. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.