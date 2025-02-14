YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 786,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,646. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

