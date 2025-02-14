Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 1,123,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,483. Newmark Group has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

