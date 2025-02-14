Campbell Wealth Management Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.63.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock valued at $384,366,700. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $330.19 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

