sudeng (HIPPO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One sudeng token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, sudeng has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $53.06 million and $31.54 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,695.34 or 0.98878425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,165.04 or 0.98341703 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00500469 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $30,987,726.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

