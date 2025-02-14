Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$3.40 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.46.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

