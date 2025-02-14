Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $58,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $307.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.47. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.20.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

