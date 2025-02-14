Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Hits $706.62 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00004032 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $706.62 million and $7.63 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 177,394,590 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

