Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Himax Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 3,831,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Himax Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

