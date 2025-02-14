Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $231.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.50. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $146.41 and a 1-year high of $290.40. The company has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

About Investors Title

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 455.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Investors Title by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

