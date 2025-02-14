Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Investors Title Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $231.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.50. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $146.41 and a 1-year high of $290.40. The company has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.91.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
