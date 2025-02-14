Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,280 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IGE stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $636.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.