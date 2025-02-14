Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.78, Zacks reports.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of NEUP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,359. Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

