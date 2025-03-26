Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 19,641,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 3,591,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Trading Down 15.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Paul West bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,535.99). 60.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

