KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 216,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,648. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

