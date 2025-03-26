Best Oil Stocks To Follow Now – March 23rd

ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, and distribution of oil. These stocks are closely tied to fluctuations in global oil prices and are often influenced by geopolitical events, economic conditions, and regulatory policies affecting the energy industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,090,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.30. 41,069,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,964,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.37. 21,579,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,455. The stock has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57.

