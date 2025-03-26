Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.52 and last traded at $100.39. Approximately 1,495,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,048,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

