TIAA Trust National Association Buys 12 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $930.26 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $987.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $946.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. The trade was a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

