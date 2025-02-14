Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. Pegasystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.100 EPS.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEGA traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,280. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,226.40. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total transaction of $586,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,176.22. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,086. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.