Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,703 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

GLD opened at $270.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

