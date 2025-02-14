Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

