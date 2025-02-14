Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 264,334 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,791,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

