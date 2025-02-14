Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 333.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,429 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.