BCK Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BCK Partners Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

