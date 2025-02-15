Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

