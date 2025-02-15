Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS TKHVY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.43. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

