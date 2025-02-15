Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS TKHVY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.43. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $99.26.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
