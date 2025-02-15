Promising Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – February 12th

Alibaba Group, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, Berkshire Hathaway, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the restaurant industry. These stocks represent ownership in a restaurant business and their value is influenced by various factors such as sales, profitability, competition, and consumer trends within the food service industry. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on stock exchanges to potentially profit from the performance of these restaurant businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $5.92 on Wednesday, reaching $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,319,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,642,951. The company has a market cap of $282.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,374,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,582,814. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.12. 1,176,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,105. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.05.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $66.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4,963.60. 89,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,346. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,934.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,483.62.

