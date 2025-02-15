Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues Earnings Results

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Honda Motor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,770. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.