Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,997,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $362,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 436,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,674,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

AMD stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.