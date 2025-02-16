Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 684 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

