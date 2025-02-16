Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 125,745,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 52,680,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 13.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.