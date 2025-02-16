Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.38. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

