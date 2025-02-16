Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.