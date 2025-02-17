Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 56,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after acquiring an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 905.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 779,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,407,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $233.04 on Monday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

