Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 41,440,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 9,232,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

