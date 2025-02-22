Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Acquires £149.64 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 174 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($189.06).

PZ Cussons Stock Up 1.0 %

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.75. PZ Cussons plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 3.89 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.52) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

