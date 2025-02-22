Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 24.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were down 24.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 985,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 161,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

