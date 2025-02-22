Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 4.9 %

LON AML opened at GBX 119 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 96.98 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.50 ($2.38).

Insider Transactions at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,714,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £1,714,340 ($2,165,938.09). Corporate insiders own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

