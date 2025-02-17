Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Atyr PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATYR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atyr PHARMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atyr PHARMA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,628,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

