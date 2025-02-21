Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 2487786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on GLNCY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Glencore Price Performance
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
