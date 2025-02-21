Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 2487786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLNCY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Glencore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLNCY

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.