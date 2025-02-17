Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 13,865 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $78.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

