Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 809 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.80. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

