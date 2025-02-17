J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.4% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.14. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

