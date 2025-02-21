Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 28538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Sompo Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

