Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 69151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Up 7.6 %
Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascentage Pharma Group International
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.