Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 19.4% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 519,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 525,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

