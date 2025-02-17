Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 14th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, WaveDancer, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in providing products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. Investing in these stocks allows individuals and institutions to gain exposure to the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in an increasingly digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.25. 7,932,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,215,473. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $9.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.34. 6,751,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,667. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.42. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.

WaveDancer (WAVD)

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 40,641,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,164. WaveDancer has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $454.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.18, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.88. 3,256,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,704. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

